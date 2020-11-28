Petrol And Diesel Prices Today, 28th November 2020 In India

Nov 28, 2020, 14:12 IST
- Sakshi Post

The prices of petrol rose 44 paise per litre, while diesel has been hiked by 30 paise per litre with effect from 6 am on November 28.  In Delhi, the price of petrol was increased to ₹ 82. 13 from ₹ 81.89 per litre, while diesel rates were hiked by ₹ 72.13 from ₹71.86 per litre.  In Mumbai, petrol and diesel rates stood at ₹ 88.81 per litre and ₹ 78.66 per litre.

Petrol And Diesel Prices In India

City

Petrol

Diesel

Hyderabad

₹ 85.42

₹ 78.71

Delhi

₹ 82.13

₹ 72.13

Mumbai

₹ 88.81

₹ 78.66

Chennai

₹ 85.12

₹ 77.57

Bangalore

₹ 84.87

₹ 76.46

Kolkata

₹ 83.67

₹ 75.70

Noida

₹ 82.46

₹ 72.41

Patna

₹ 85.04

₹ 77.55

Advertisement
Back to Top