Petrol And Diesel Prices Today, 28th November 2020 In India

The prices of petrol rose 44 paise per litre, while diesel has been hiked by 30 paise per litre with effect from 6 am on November 28. In Delhi, the price of petrol was increased to ₹ 82. 13 from ₹ 81.89 per litre, while diesel rates were hiked by ₹ 72.13 from ₹71.86 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel rates stood at ₹ 88.81 per litre and ₹ 78.66 per litre.

Petrol And Diesel Prices In India