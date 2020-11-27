Petrol And Diesel Prices Today, 27th November 2020 In India

Nov 27, 2020, 10:28 IST
The prices of petrol rose 30 paise per litre, while diesel has been hiked by 45 paise per litre with effect from 6 am on November 27.  In Delhi, the price of petrol was increased to ₹ 81.89 from ₹ 81.59 per litre, while diesel rates were hiked by ₹ 71.86 from ₹ 71.41 per litre.  In Mumbai, petrol and diesel rates stood at ₹ 88.58 per litre and ₹ 78.38 per litre.

Petrol And Diesel Prices In Major Cities

City

Petrol

Diesel

Hyderabad

₹ 84.98

₹ 78.15

Delhi

₹ 81.89

₹ 71.62

Mumbai

₹ 88.58

₹ 78.12

Chennai

₹ 84.91

₹ 77.39

Bangalore

₹ 84.31

₹ 76.18

Kolkata

₹ 83.26

₹ 75.43

Noida

₹ 81.94

₹ 72.38

Patna

₹ -

₹ 77.32

