Pennar Industries' Q3 FY2022 Consolidated Net Revenue at INR 532.97 Cr
Feb 10, 2022, 10:38 IST
Hyderabad: Pennar Industries Limited (PIL), a leading value-added engineering products and solutions company, today announced its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended (NME) on December 31st, 2021.
Consolidated Financial Highlights – Q3 FY2022
- Net revenue at INR 532.97 cr compared to INR 411.93 cr in Q3 FY21, up by 29.38%
- EBITDA at INR 46.94 cr compared to INR 37.53 cr in Q3 FY21, up by 25.05%
- PAT at INR 10.71 cr compared to INR 2.73 cr in Q3 FY21, up by 292.30%
- Cash PAT INR 24.07 cr compared to INR 14.86 cr in Q3FY21, up by 61.91%
Consolidated Financial Highlights – NME FY2022
- Net revenue at INR 1,572.98 cr compared to INR 968.56 cr in NME FY21, up by 62.40%
- EBITDA at INR 130.51 cr compared to INR 56.93 cr in NME FY21, up by 129.23%
- PAT at INR 25.19 cr compared to loss of INR - 30.74 cr in NME FY21, up by 181.91%
- Cash PAT at INR 64.07 cr compared to INR 5.64 cr in NME FY21, up by 1035.82%
