Pennar Industries' Q2 FY2023 Consolidated Net Revenue at INR 833.99 Cr

Hyderabad: Pennar Industries Limited (PIL), a leading value-added engineering products and solutions company, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended on September 30th, 2022.

Consolidated Financial Highlights – Q2 FY2023

· Net revenue at INR 833.99 crore compared to INR 551.70 crore in Q2 FY22, up by 51.17%.

· EBITDA at INR 61.81 crore compared to INR 43.49 crore in Q2 FY22, up by 42.12%.

· PAT at INR 16.38 crore compared to INR 8.14 crore in Q2 FY22, up by 101.23%.

Consolidated Financial Highlights – HY FY2023

· Net revenue at INR 1,533.97 crore compared to INR 1,040.01 crore in HY FY22, up by 47.50%

· EBITDA at INR 117.86 crore compared to INR 83.57 crore in HY FY22, up by 41.03%

· PAT at INR 30.46 crore compared to INR 14.48 crore in HY FY22, up by 110.36%.