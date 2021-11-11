Pennar Industries' Q2 FY2022 Consolidated Net Revenue at 551.70 cr, EBITDA at 43.49 cr

Hyderabad: Pennar Industries Limited (PIL), a leading value-added engineering products and solutions company, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended on September 30th, 2021.

Consolidated Financial Highlights – Q2 FY2022 VS Q2FY2021

· Net revenue at INR 551.70 crore compared to Net revenue of INR 390.44 crore in Q2 FY21,up by 41.30%

· EBITDA at INR 43.49 crore compared to EBITDA of INR 32.67 crore in Q2 FY21,up by 33.12%

· PAT after minority interest at INR 8.15 crore compared to PAT after minority interest at INR 0.24 crore in Q2 FY21,up by 3295.83%

Consolidated Financial Highlights – HY FY2022 VS HYFY2021

· Net revenue at INR 1040.01 crore compared to Net revenue of INR 556.63 crore in HY FY21,up by 86.84%

· EBITDA at INR 83.57 crore compared to EBITDA of INR 19.40 crore in HY FY21,up by 330.77%

· PAT after minority interest at INR 15.26 crore compared to loss after minority interest at INR 33.81 crore in HY FY21.

Business Highlights:

- The Company has healthy order-book positions through the quarter. Order book position as on 1st Nov 2021 for PEBS is Rs 365 crore, Enviro Rs 35 crore, and Railways Rs 130 crore.