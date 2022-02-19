Pennar Industries Bags Orders Worth Rs 647 Crores

Pennar Group, a leading value-added engineering products, and solutions company has bagged orders worth INR 647 crores across its various business verticals.

The Railways vertical has received orders from ICF, MCF, Eastern Railway, Metlord.

The PEB vertical has received orders from TVS Logistics, Lodha Group, Suroj Buildcon and Shree Shyam Warehousing.

The Tubes vertical has received orders from ALF Engineering, Thermax, IFB Automotive Kirloskar Toyota, Patton International, Interoll India and GI Auto.

ICD vertical has received orders from Yamaha, Emerson, Endurance, Haldex, Wabco Tecumseh, SI Airspring, Kone, Fujitech and Elkhart.

Steel vertical has received orders from L&T, Zetwork, Saint Gobain, Thermax, VECV, LG Balakrishnan, Schaeffler India, IFB, BI Metals Bearings and G E Power.

Ascent Buildings, USA vertical has received orders from Summit Building Systems, Crescent Metals, Monteith Constructions, ABCO Inc, Dunn Buildings, Buffalo Steel, Metal Roofing systems, and Chattahoochee group.

The above orders have been received during the months of December 2021 and January 2022 and are expected to be executed within the next two quarters.