Pennar Industries Bags Orders Worth INR 688 Crores

Hyderabad: Pennar Group, a leading value-added engineering products and solutions company, has bagged orders worth INR 688 crores across its various business verticals.

The PEB vertical has received orders from Siemens, Annora Pharma, Zim Laboratories, S R Ashok & Associates VK Udyog Pvt Ltd, Anthe Pharma, Tycon Infra, Expon Polymers and TPL First Solar

The Ascent Buildings, USA vertical has received orders from Summit Building Systems, T&D Concrete, 84 Lumber, Bear IC, Hale Construction. Woodland Construction, Wakestone Corporation, Crescent Structures.

The ICD vertical has received orders from Yamaha, Emerson, Endurance, Haldex, Wabco, Tecumseh, SI Airspring, Kone, Fujitech, Schwing Stetter, INEL, Hydraulics, Elkhart, Kone, Sicor and Venus.

The Railways vertical has received orders from Integral Coach Factory , TI India, Wabtec, Oriental, Metlord and IGR

The Tubes vertical has received orders from ALF Engineering, Thermax, IFB Automotive, Hindalco, Kirloskar Toyota, Patton International, Interoll India, RSB Transmissions, Forbes Vyncke Pvt Ltd, GI Auto, Mahindra Defence Systems, Scott Industries and COETZ Technologies, RSB Transmissions and Toyota Boshoku Automotive.

The Steel vertical has received orders from Saint Gobain, Thermax, L &T MTHL, Tata Walkway, VECV, IFB Industries, L G Balakrishnan, Bimetal Bearings, Johnson Lifts, Schaeffler India Limited and Tube Invesments.

The above orders have been received during the months of April, May and June 2022 and are expected to be executed within the next two quarters.