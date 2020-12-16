Paytm Offers NortonLifeLock Device Security: Know More

NortonLifeLock, a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, will work with the country’s home-grown digital financial services platform, Paytm, to offer its users a choice of three convenient and affordable subscription models to help secure their smartphone and PC’s with NortonLifeLock’s comprehensive Cyber Safety solutions.

Mobile device security has become extremely important in view of the evolving cyber threat landscape and the increasing usage of smartphones in recent years for online browsing, mobile banking, financial or investment portfolio transacting, entertainment, gaming, and social networking. Many users save sensitive details such as bank account numbers, investment portfolios, personal photographs, credit/debit card details, passwords, and personally identifiable information on their phones.

According to the 2019 NortonLifeLock Cyber Safety Insights Report (NLCSIR), nearly 39% of the Indian respondents had experienced identity theft, with 10% impacted in the past year alone. While 61% of the respondents felt well-protected against ID theft, 63% of the respondents had no idea what to do in case of an identity theft, and more than three-quarters (79%) wish they had more information on what to do if it were to happen.

The NortonLifeLock subscription models offered by Paytm makes mobile device security affordable and accessible for the large and growing base of millions of smartphone users across India. The consumers will be able to choose from the following three subscription models:

Product Description Current Subscription Price Validity Norton™ Mobile Security for Android and iOS Phones / Tablets Rs 49/month One device, One month Norton™ Mobile Security for Android and iOS Phones / Tablets Rs 129/month One device, Three months Norton™ Antivirus For PC Rs 199/month One device, Three months

The products are listed on the Paytm app, and users can download the one they want. The software is automatically activated upon download. Upon consuming their subscription, users can renew it either through Paytm or through the NortonLifeLock app itself.

“India is a mobile-first country, and people rely on smartphones for many important and day-to-day activities such as banking, communicating, or even ordering food and groceries. Surprisingly, when most people think of Cyber Safety, they think of security software for their laptop or PC and limit it to virus protection only, ignoring the hidden dangers of malicious apps and browser-based attacks. They often forget about the device that is used the most frequently – their smartphone,” said Ritesh Chopra, Director – Field Sales & Marketing, NortonLifeLock, India and SAARC Countries.

“Today mobile device security is an absolute essential, and we are excited to work with Paytm, whose large and growing pan-India reach will enable smartphone users across the country to secure their device using our solutions. Partnerships such as this will draw the attention of consumers to the need for device protection and offer them a convenient way to avail it” he continued.

Praveen Sharma, SVP- Advertising and Digital Goods at Paytm said, "We are happy to work with NortonLifeLock for providing our users comprehensive and sachet subscription packages that will take all-round care of their device's security. We have millions of users across India who log in to access our range of services through their mobile devices. The affordable subscription plans will protect them from widespread malicious apps and bot attacks, which continue to grow, as mobile penetration increases exponentially. Also, given that our users make up a major chunk of overall smartphone users in India, these subscriptions are also set to have a far-reaching positive impact on the overall digital protection of our fellow citizens."

Users can now easily purchase the subscription by going to the 'Brand Voucher' section on their Paytm app to select the offer that is best suited to them. On purchase, a code will be auto- generated, that can be used to get their anti-virus activated on the NortonLifeLock website.