Paytm Joins Hands With Flipkart for The Big Billion Days 2022 as a Payments Partner

One97 Communications Limited that owns the brand Paytm, India's leading digital payments and financial services company and the pioneer of QR and mobile payments, today announced its partnership with the flagship event of Flipkart - The Big Billion Days (TBBD). With this partnership, Paytm is offering exciting cashbacks on payments made through Paytm UPI and Paytm Wallet.

During The Big Billion Days, customers shopping on Flipkart will receive a ₹25 instant cashback on purchase of ₹250 and above on paying via Paytm UPI and instant cashback of ₹50 on spends of ₹500 and above through Paytm Wallet.

Paytm is the champion of digital payments in India. The company has been at the forefront of India’s digital revolution, with its innovations that makes everyday life simpler. Paytm’s robust multi-payment architecture has ensured greater adoption while also driving financial inclusion in the country.

Paytm spokesperson said, “Our association with Flipkart as a payments partner for The Big Billion Days will provide a secure payments experience to millions of shoppers in small cities and towns of India. As a pioneer of digital payments, this is aligned with our vision to drive accessibility with our instruments like Paytm UPI and Paytm Wallet.”

This partnership between two homegrown brands will assure the customers a leisurely shopping and payment experience in the festive event. With this, users shopping on Flipkart during The Big Billion Days will get the advantage of speedier, hassle-free and secure checkouts with Paytm.