Parliamentary Delegation Visit, Inauguration of Austrian Embassy Consulate in Hyderabad

They then proceeded to the official Inauguration of the Honorary Consulate of the Austrian Embassy. A Flag Hoisting and Plaque unveiling ceremony was conducted. A Lunch was hosted at the Honorary Consulate by Hon'ble Mr. Vagish Dixit, Honorary Consul of Austria and Managing Director of ALPLA India.

They then called upon Governor of Telangana Hon'ble Ms. TamilisaiSoundararajan at Raj Bhavan where high tea was hosted in the honour of the delegation.

Also Read: Nalgonda in Telangana Records Highest Temperature in India

The delegation then proceeded on a cultural tour of the city visiting the Chowmahalla Palace and Charminar.

In the evening a banquet was hosted by the Hon’ble Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Telangana Sri Pocharam Srinivas Reddy at Taj Krishna. Dignitaries from various fields from the city of Hyderabad attended the Banquet.