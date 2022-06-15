Pairing: Writing Instruments and Creative Self-Expression

While pens are a tool that’s readily available in the hands of every consumer around the world, they remain a crucial and valuable tool for artists and writers. Choosing the right pen for the right activity can unleash creativity, allow room for experimentation, and help in the production of creative artforms.

Utilizing the right pen can make the process of creativity more relaxing and pleasuring. Equally, not using the correct pen for a task can result in frustration. On the occasion of National Ballpoint Pen Day, Erini Petratou, BIC Cello’s Research Expert, shares recommendations on the types of pens that best suit your next self-expressive and creative activity.

If you’re a writer looking to jot down thoughts and ideas on the go, a ballpoint pen is your best companion. Its buttery smooth flow, light weight, and various color options will enhance your writing experience. Creative Supervisor and renowned Mumbai Writer, Puneet Mehra, shared her thoughts on ballpoint pens stating: “I prefer using a ball pen for writing as they are easy to handle, write smoothly, and most importantly, the possibility of ink being smudged is greatly reduced.”

Gel pens are an absolute must for intricate linework and illustrations. The thin tip and pronounced powerful ink make this a great choice for illustrations and intricate detailing. Gel pens often come with a firm grip around the feed and thrust center of the barrel for better control and navigation. The variety in colors means that these can be used for shading and producing 3D effects. Similarly, the high viscosity of gel pens allows for the effortless blending of colors and the creation of different shades. Illustrator and Mandala Artist from Kolkata, Titirsha Mal, commented on the use of gel pens saying: “I used to outline my black and white Illustrations with black gel pens. Gel pens make the Illustration look crispier and the bold black helps to get the look of the Illustration.”

If you’re constantly doodling, Rollerball pens are your go-to products. With their special nib, and quick and clean flow of ink, they are ideal for the abstract lines and shapes of doodling. With rollerball pens, even if you’re holding the pen at a slant, the ink output will remain the same. The ink in rollerball pens is also smudge-proof which makes the experience will inevitably be seamless and stress free.

For art lovers who do calligraphy and like to draw sketches, Fountain pens are the answer. Fountain pens are known for their great precision and fluid linework. They also provide variation in line width – making them bold or fine by changing the angle of the pen – giving artists room to focus on details. Ankur Mishra, Author and the Founder of Kavishala, recalled his love for Fountain pens as they elevated the writing experience and made him feel more creative and deliberate with his thoughts. Similarly, when asked about her preferred type of pen for making mandala, Chetna Singh, a Mandala Artist and an Art Educator from Delhi, said: “I like using refillable fountain pens. They are also available in different nib sizes which makes them great for making mandala patterns and detailing.”

The article is authored by Erini Petratou, BIC Cello’s Research Expert