OWN Raises 2 million in Seed Funding

OWN (One World Nation), a unique crypto gamification platform received 2 million in seed funding from investors- Better Capital, Polygon Studios, Cloud Capital and Indigg, to name a few. OWN has a vision to onboard a billion users into Crypto via gamification of the Crypto ecosystem, thereby making it easier for the users to accelerate their journey in the Crypto world. The brand will be launching its platform in May 2022.

One World Nation (OWN) is the brainchild of four visionaries: Akhil Gupta, Dinesh Goel, Kunal Jadhav and Mayank Shekhar. With the huge funding received OWN aims to build the first NFT based play to earn game on Crypto markets. This will change the way people feel about the Crypto ecosystem. Gamification helps people easily understand complex products and it creates a fun and smooth experience for them.

Speaking about this huge achievement and the future plans for OWN, Akhil Gupta said, “We are thrilled and exhilarated to have garnered the support that we needed to build on the future of OWN. To help people become more acquainted with the crypto ecosystem, we are personifying Cryptocurrencies. Imagine if Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, etc. were represented by a Warrior - Cryptonite. Where each Cryptonite has a backstory, aspiration and a reason for existence. Each one of these Cryptonites will be sold as a unique NFT. Players can own these Cryptonites, play games and earn high rewards in Cryptos!”.

Apart from the gamification of Bitcoin, going forward OWN would do gamification of Defi as well. Eventually the brand will evolve into the Metaverse of Cryptos, and we call it Cryptoverse.

In the long term, OWN’s mission is to create a platform that is built by the community, for the community. To develop such an inclusive environment at OWN, the brand will decentralize the project eventually, this will enable the community members to become the owners of the platform. Therefore, OWN will be a platform by the community and for the community.

Speaking about the objective behind investing in OWN, Vaibhav from Better Capital said, “Currently web 3 technology is very new, and it is like the internet of the 90s. We would like to be the catalysts of growth for this rapidly growing industry and OWN is on a futuristic path of leveraging the web 3 tech and building consumer-centric use cases around gaming for Crypto markets. We would want to invest in a tech that will be the front runner for the NFT based play to earn games.”

While the entire crypto ecosystem is at a very nascent stage, OWN is building a novel concept where they are building an NFT based game around crypto markets. This will help onboard people to crypto at scale without a lot of friction. It will also help in spreading awareness and educate people around the benefits of delving into the world of crypto which is the future.