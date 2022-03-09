Over 350 Felicitated at Akshar Yoga's Teachers Training Certification Ceremony 2022

Bangalore: The Akshar Yoga Research and Development Centre at the Padukone Dravid centre for Sports Excellence celebrated a momentous occasion, the Certification of over 350 professionally trained Yoga teachers. Akshar Yoga’s International Teacher’s training Programme has crafted and moulded these individuals into qualified professionals in the art and knowledge of Yoga. Through various online platforms and multiple centres within the country, Akshar Yoga has trained individuals from all parts of the globe and all walks of life, all under the guidance of the founder, Himalayan Siddha, Grand Master Akshar.

The occasion was graced as chief guest by Dr Shri Narayana Gowda, Minister of State for Youth Empowerment and Sports in Karnataka government. Shri Narayana Gowda addressed the large gathering of Yoga teachers, Yoga enthusiasts, their family and friends with a remarkable speech, expressing his dreams and goals for the state of Karnataka in terms of highlighting our national treasure - Yoga.

He expressed that “it is a proud moment for Karnataka as Shree Akshar ji has trained 350 + teachers from various parts of the globe”.

He stated that it is his firm belief that Yoga should grow to higher levels in India as is our Honorable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi’s wish. Yoga is now recognised in the same league as other sports and we must hence give it the same importance and platform.

Also Read: Roca Bets Big on Customer Experience

To make this ambition a reality, Dr Shree Narayana Gowda intends to bring together Shree Akshar ji with leaders of our government to give Yoga the right platform in our esteemed state before this year’s International Yoga Day. This is also as per the wishes and guidance of our leader, Shri Narendra Modi Ji who is the cause for the global recognition Yoga has received.

Dr Shree Narayana Gowda, who is himself a practitioner of Yoga, expressed great appreciation for the craft and his enthusiasm to further his practice.

Lastly, the Honorable Chief Guest’s heartwarming words about how Yoga is an essential practice for all of us on a daily basis, brought to light the reality of how crucial it is to have as many trained and guided professionals as possible to help the average individual with their everyday health.

Grand Master Akshar aims to skillfully craft over 10,000 Yoga teachers who will be part of a large community all over the world, taking the health of humanity as their responsibility.