Outstanding Contributor to the Indo-US Corridor Award For Cigniti Chairman CV Subramanyam

Hyderabad: Mr. C V Subramanyam, Chairman & MD at Cigniti Technologies, received the award for ‘Outstanding Contributor to the Indo-US Corridor’ at the ‘18th Indo-American Corporate Excellence Awards 2022’ held by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) on 23rd September in Mumbai. The award was presented to Mr. C V Subramanyam by Mr. Suresh Kotak, Chairman, Kotak Commodities and Mr. Rahul Narwekar, Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Cigniti is the world’s leading AI & IP-led Digital Assurance and Digital Engineering services company that helps Fortune 500 & Global 2000 companies accelerate their digital transformation journey. The IACC recognizes organizations and individuals that embody the promotion of Indo-US trade and have made outstanding contributions to boosting all spheres of the corporate ecosystem - business, industry, and the overall community between the two nations. In line with this, the award recognizes Mr. C V Subramanyam’s leadership and direction that helped Cigniti quickly grow to develop specialized high-tech capabilities and acquire firms in the US and India.

On receiving the award, Mr. C V Subramanyam said “I am honored to receive this award and grateful to the IACC for the recognition. This award is extremely special as Cigniti leapfrogs into the digital orbit and continuous its journey to accelerate the digital transformation of some of the leading and largest companies in the USA. This award further inspires the collective endeavor to realize our vision of ‘Together, we build a better future through technology-led transformation’. The U.S. is the front runner in digital adoption, and we strive to better Indo-U.S. relations through technology-driven trade in the corridor. 80% of Cigniti’s 4100+ workforce contribute towards the work we do in the Indo-US corridor.”

The event was graced by the U.S. Administration present in India, and senior corporate dignitaries.