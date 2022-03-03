ORRA Launches New Designs In ASTRA Collection With 0% Interest EMI Options

Mumbai: ORRA, India’s leading diamond jewellery brand makes investing in diamond jewellery much easier and more feasible. The brand launches new designs under the ASTRA collection at affordable prices, 0% interest, and exclusive EMI options.

Investing in jewellery has never been as vital as it is today with valuations on diamonds yielding higher returns than other traditional forms of investment. The four new designs in the ASTRA collection are in rose gold with 14-carat metal purity.

The bejeweled ASTRA collection is ORRA’s homage to the beauty of the starry night sky. The new designs of elegant diamond necklaces and earrings are curated keeping the evolving tastes of contemporary consumers in mind. The pieces can be purchased at INR 9,999 with the remainder payable on 0% Interest EMI.

The sets feature stunning layering for an opulent look, with three and four-liner necklaces with diamond-centric designs. One of the necklaces features a stunning red stone to add a gorgeous flair to the jewellery.

Speaking on this new design launch, Mr. Dipu Mehta, Managing Director, ORRA explains, “Investing in jewellery has never been as easy as it is today with ORRA’s EMI options. People aspire to own diamond jewellery, and our ASTRA collections makes it possible to do so without compromising on budgets. Our timeless designs work to please the eye and the pocket, making ASTRA the ideal collection for today’s consumer.”