ORRA Astra Collection For 0% Interest EMIs

Hyderabad: ORRA, India’s leading brand of diamond jewellery has launched new designs with its one of a kind EMI facility. ORRA’s ASTRA range of exceptional yet affordable diamond necklaces and earrings have been designed for those who covet diamonds and can now buy them at just INR 9,999/- and pay rest in 9 equal monthly EMIs at 0% interest.

The dazzling ASTRA collection is ORRA’s homage to the breathtaking beauty of stars on a dark night. The four new designs of elegant diamond necklace & earrings have been carefully designed keeping in mind the evolving tastes of the contemporary consumer. The diamond necklaces are priced at INR 99,999/- with matching earrings available at a competitive price.

Speaking on this new design launch, Mr. Dipu Mehta, Managing Director, ORRA explains, “Every Indian woman aspires to own diamond jewellery ad shine through without having to compromise on budgets. Our EMI offering which is the first of its kind in India aligns with this thought and allows people to buy the best diamond jewellery designs within budget. It allows people to fulfil their dreams and also gift precious jewellery to their loved ones. Diamond jewellery has emerged as a new favourite for the new generation of women and ORRA’s ASTRA collection is ideal for this consumer.”