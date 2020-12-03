OPPO No.1 Phone Brand In After Sales Customer Satisfaction

In pursuit of constantly listening to customers and empowering them with ease & convenience, OPPO was ranked as the No.1 brand in customer satisfaction for aftersales. The second in the series, this recognition reiterates how OPPO has revolutionized its after-sales experience for customers with its consumer-first-approach.

The research conducted across top six metro cities found that OPPO leads in after-sales service experience with 93% of the respondents rating their experience as “very good” or “excellent”. Waiting time was the lowest among OPPO customers with about half of the respondents being attended within just 15 minutes of their arrival, the report, said.

Mr. Elvis Zhou, President, OPPO India said, “We are ecstatic at being recognised as the number 1. Smartphone brand in customer satisfaction for after-sales by Counterpoint research. With our underline vision ‘Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the world, we aim to bring all the benefits to users. This accreditation is a testimony to our efforts in ensuring highest customer satisfaction while making the world around each of our user better in every way that we can. As we continue to grow and strengthen our footprint in India, we will keep on innovating and delivering extraordinary experiences to more and more people”

Owing to the Covid- 19 pandemic, the study mentioned that service status update was a vital part of customer support. OPPO was leading in customer support with most of the users receiving status updates through WhatsApp and SMS. As per the study, OPPO was the fastest in turn-around time during after sales delivery with maximum respondents receiving their device on the same day.

With a strong focus of maintaining its spare parts, almost all respondents among OPPO users received their device after full resolution of their current issue. As a result, satisfaction after the current service was highest among OPPO users. Also, recognized at the most cost-effective brand, OPPO users spent the least amount on out-of-warranty smartphones as compared to other brands.

Keeping in mind the current trying situation and the need to maintatin social distance, earlier this year OPPO announced its ‘Go Green Go Digital’ initiative where the brand has introduced digital invoices for their customers across service centres in the country. Under this, all the OPPO service centres are sharing repair invoices with customers through WhatsApp Broadcast. The brand also introduced a dedicated AI powered Chatbot called ‘Ollie’ that is available 24X7 for consumers to resolve 94.5% of their queries. During the nationwide lockdown a human chat support on WhatsApp was also started to support customers 24X7 in resolving their queries. This was first-of-its-kind initative by any smartphone brand to assist it’s users.

OPPO strive to provide comprehensive customer experience across verticals has revolutionized the after sales experience for the customers. With a robust network of over 500 exclusive service centers across 500+ cities, the brand has serviced consumers even from the remotest places in the country.