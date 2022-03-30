ONPASSIVE the Real Business Solution

ONPASSIVE Technologies Pvt Ltd, the global provider of predictive, intelligent business automation services, today has announced its business motto, goals, and the whole purpose of ONPASSIVE for those who are still trying to get a clear picture as to what the company does.

ONPASSIVE is a Software Development Company that builds fully autonomous SaaS products using the latest AI software technologies for global customers. The customers (SMEs, SMBs, First-time Entrepreneurs) who aim to accelerate innovation and transform their businesses from strategy to designing, implementing, and managing, get their subscription to the software products through the SaaS business model.

Mr. Ash Mufareh - Founder & CEO, ONPASSIVE, said, “As a head of the organization, I would like to bring to your kind notice that ONPASSIVE does not believe in, encourage or endorse a so-called "Get-Rich-Quick" Model, we are not an MLM ( Multi-Level Marketing ) Company, we are not into Chain Marketing, investment platform, Stocks, Investment Instruments, nor do we guarantee or promise any secured income/returns at any level”.

“Currently we are exclusively operating through O-Founders, who are the 'Early-Adopters' & future Customers/Buyers/Potential Resellers of ONPASSIVE Software products. However, the model is yet to be defined as it depends upon the scale and reach of our envisioned products”.

ONPASSIVE is a one-stop solution for all your business needs. ONPASSIVE bypasses the need for direct selling and recruiting. If you are an entrepreneur with an existing new business, you can use ONPASSIVE's products to create a digital footprint or increase your online customer base.