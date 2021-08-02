ONPASSIVE Employees Resume Office with the First Dose of Vaccination

ONPASSIVE, the global provider of predictive, intelligent business automation services, keeping in mind the wellbeing of its employees, recently organized COVID19 vaccination drive in coordination with Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad. The brand is happy to inform that all its employees received their dose of vaccine during the company-wide vaccination campaign in June 2021. As a result, the office will be completely operational starting August 2021.

The decision was made since the country's COVID infection rate has decreased considerably, and hence the brand is encouraging its employees to resume office in the coming month. Employee wellness being the utmost priority, the brand is strictly adhered to all safety and health standards to ensure maximum safety at the workplace for all individuals.

Ash Mufareh - Founder & CEO, ONPASSIVE, said, "As a business, we cannot overlook the safety and security of our employees. We are looking into every possible way to support our employees and simplify the work process. I am sure we will get through this together and overcome the pandemic soon. All the necessary precautions have been taken, and we are giving various post-COVID benefits to all our employees. While balancing business demands, we are ensuring all required assistance to all our employees to suit different work styles."

After months of working from home, the majority of employees desire to return to office. Keeping the current scenario in mind, the company is also working on a 'Hybrid Work Model' where employees will be allowed to work from home when required based on the COVID situation. The company is enabling this to help employees achieve a flexible work life balance.