ONPASSIVE Celebrates International Women’s Day 2022

Hyderabad: On the occasion of International Women's Day 2022, ONPASSIVE Technologies Pvt. Ltd., the global provider of predictive intelligence and business automation services, has organised a special celebration to recognise and acknowledge its female employees' hard work and dedication

OnPassive's management has made all of its female employees feel special and proud by giving away unforgettable gifts, treats, celebrations, and much more. As a token of blessing to all the women at ONPASSIVE, Mr Mufareh has announced a cash amount of Rs. 2000 to the security and housekeeping staff and gift vouchers to other female employees.

All the ladies in the organisation received roses and chocolate boxes, which brought joy and happiness to their faces. The celebration was divided into two parts. In the first half, the day kicked-started with a guest speech by Dr Padmavathi Ravipati, of Oasis Fertility, an expert in IVF and Reproductive Medicine. She shared thoughtful insights into women's health, lifestyle changes, reproductive complications in this modern world, and other valuable topics. The second half was followed by mesmerising performances by the gentlemen of ONPASSIVE. The men put the stage on fire with their outstanding performance and entertained the crowd, making the evening memorable and special.

Mr Ash Mufareh, Founder & CEO of ONPASSIVE, said, "Women are a valuable asset to any organization, and it is important to encourage them and to let them grow." Even though we are in business, some situations and incidents need women's input to solve them in the best possible way and keep moving ahead. We at ONPASSIVE strongly believe in women's empowerment, and we live by example, infusing equality to promote organisational growth, success, and sustainability sans gender bias. The organisation has always kept the doors open for women across verticals. "

The leadership team at ONPASSIVE shared their views concerning the theme of International Women's Day 2022, which is "Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow." They enlightened and motivated all the employees with their thoughts, words, and deeds. Overall, 2022's Women's Day was well celebrated with a lot of meaning and values, which makes it a great one to remember for the days to come.