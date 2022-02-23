OnePlus TV Y1S Features, Price in India

Bangalore: OnePlus, the global technology brand today unveiled the latest addition to their smart TV portfolio with the launch of the OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge. The all-new OnePlus TVs comprise of two models; the OnePlus TV Y1S which will be available across online platforms and the OnePlus TV Y1S Edge, which will be available only across offline retail outlets. The OnePlus TV Y1S as well as the OnePlus TV Y1S Edge will be available in 32inch and 43inch variants, respectively.

Addressing the launch, Navnit Nakra, India CEO and Head of India Region, OnePlus India shared, “Since we began our journey in the smart TV segment in 2019, we have witnessed very positive response from our community. In a relatively short span of time, OnePlus gained 217% YoY growth while making it to the top five smart TV brands in the country in Q3 2021 as per Counterpoint Research report. The launch of OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge is a significant move for us as it embodies our core philosophy of ‘burdenless user experience’. With the introduction of these two new smart TVs, we are positive that we will be able to deliver truly seamless smarter TV experience to our wider community at an accessible price range, while also offering them an elevated viewing experience and high-quality hardware.”

Today, OnePlus brings in the new OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge which serve as an extension to the OnePlus TV Y series, marking as an imperative leap into the brand’s smarter connected ecosystem segment. The OnePlus TV Y1S will be available at a starting price of INR 16,499, across online channels while the OnePlus TV Y1S Edge will be available at a starting price of INR 16,999 across all offline retail outlets.

Key Features

Vivid Display

The OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge offer real-time image quality optimization with the advanced Gamma Engine feature, which smart tunes the visuals to provide ultra-clear content with dynamic contrast and vibrant color. The 43inch variants of both smart TVs also offer Full HD display while the 32inch variants offer an HD display, along with the HDR10+, HDR10, as well as HLG format support for a superior viewing experience. With these incredible viewing features, the OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge displays are built to deliver a smoother, clearer, and more immersive viewing experience to users.

In addition to the above, the OnePlus TV Y1S Edge comes with the TÜV Rheinland certification, thereby ensuring vision protection with reduced blue light emission while providing relief from eye fatigue.

Smarter TV Experience with Seamless IoT Connectivity

Powered by the reliable and secure Android TV 11.0 platform, the OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge serve as a smart hub of one’s home entertainment. As part of the new Android 11.0’s function, users can activate the special ALLM feature (Auto Low Latency Mode) to enjoy an exciting gaming experience on their new OnePlus TVs. Users can also control their new OnePlus TVs by accessing the Google Assistant feature that is integrated into the Android TV.

In addition, the new OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge also provide the Smart Manager feature, delivering several enhancements for a smarter and longer-lasting smart TV, wherein users can accelerate the TV’s system speed, quickly free up storage space, and much more. Among its several functions, Smart Manager offers a first of its kind Remote Diagnosis feature which delivers a new, smarter way to reliably identify and resolve issues remotely. In case of any potential issue, the OnePlus service team will be able to remotely access the smart TV to configure solutions thus making it highly convenient for users to receive a service fix in the comfort of their home and saving the users’ time.

Users can also enjoy a truly connected ecosystem with the OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge at the heart of their smart home hub through the following smart features:

Connect to OnePlus Buds

Users can now connect any OnePlus Buds device with the OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge. When users open their OnePlus Buds box, their new OnePlus TVs will prompt a connection request. Once they click on “connect” on their TV, their earphones seamlessly connect for them to enjoy an exciting audio experience. In case of the OnePlus Buds and OnePlus Buds Pro, users can also automatically pause the TV by removing the earphone from their ear, and simultaneously resume watching once they put their earphone back on.

Connect to OnePlus Watch

Users can also seamlessly connect their OnePlus Watch with their OnePlus TV Y1S Edge and OnePlus TV Y1S. Once they connect with a single click, they can use their OnePlus Watch to turn on and off their OnePlus TV. The Smart Sleep Control feature will enable users’ OnePlus TV to turn off automatically when their OnePlus Watch detects that they have fallen asleep. Users can also scroll through content, control the TV volume and other settings through a click upon their wrist.

OnePlus Connect 2.0

In addition to the above-mentioned features, OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge users can also seamlessly connect their smartphone with their OnePlus TV using the OnePlus Connect 2.0.

Powered by the innovative smart features of the OnePlus Connect app (2.0 version), the OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge offer users the ability to use their own smartphone to operate their TV as a remote control. They can also pair the OnePlus TV with up to five devices at the same time. In fact, users can now utilize the OnePlus Connect features even without a Wi-Fi or data connection, thereby controlling the TV or casting local videos without relying on Wi-Fi or mobile data as a newly added smart feature.

In addition to the existing smart features, the OnePlus Connect 2.0 hosts a series of new smart features such as the Remote Kids Mode Control wherein users can manage their Kids Mode feature remotely on the new OnePlus TVs using their OnePlus Connect app, thus ensuring healthy content for their kids. It also includes the new Timer feature that allows users to set a dedicated time to automatically turn off their OnePlus TV at a set hour. The all new One-Click Cleanup feature on OnePlus Connect app allows users to ensure that when they are done using an app on their OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge, it does not continue running in the background. Another new OnePlus Connect app feature includes the User Metrics which allows users to monitor their screen time and control their data usage, ensuring that they are in complete control of their smart TV experience.

In addition to the above plethora of smarter connectivity features, the OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge also offer popular casting solutions such as Miracast, DLNA and Chromecast to effectively cast on the new OnePlus TVs and stream content with twice the speed powered by ultra-stable 5 GHz using dual-band Wi-Fi. Users can also enjoy complete control over the data usage on the OnePlus TV by easily limiting the network bandwidth or limiting video resolutions as per their own data preferences and be able to regularly monitor their OnePlus TV’s data usage via the OnePlus Connect app and set reminders on instances of excess data usage.

Furthermore, the new OnePlus TVs Y1S and Y1S Edge will also come with the unique Kids Mode feature allowing children to enjoy healthy content and for parents to easily monitor and manage the content their kids view. They can also effectively control viewing hours with the special "watch time limitation" feature to maintain a healthy digital life. And parents can also control the picture quality parameter by switching on the “Eye Comfort mode”, to ensure eye protection for their kids. In addition, the Game Mode in the new OnePlus TVs allow users to connect their gaming console to the OnePlus TV via HDMI to activate the special ALLM feature and enjoy an immersive gaming experience with lower latency levels.

Cinematic Sound.

Powered by Dolby Audio, the OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge provide a cinematic sound experience to fully immerse users in their favorite shows, while the surround sound system delivers crisp clarity. In addition to this feature, The OnePlus TV Y1S comes equipped with two full-range speakers of maximum 20W output, while the OnePlus TV Y1S Edge comes equipped with two full-range speakers of maximum 24W output overall, allowing the users to experience every single beat and rhythm without missing a detail.

Smarter Curated Content with OxygenPlay 2.0

The new OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge offers a wide selection of international and regional content with the OxygenPlay 2.0. Serving as the platform to discover a diverse world of movies and series, OxygenPlay 2.0 allows users to easily access content from prominent content partners on their new OnePlus TVs. Users can also enjoy direct access to over 230 live channels as part of the OxygenPlay 2.0 and stay up to date with the latest news and sports updates on their new OnePlus TVs.

Premium Design.

Users can enjoy their favorite content with a boundless viewing experience achieved through OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge’s signature bezel-less design. The OnePlus TV Y1S Edge also sports a metallic coating on the bottom bezel delivering a unique shimmer touch.

Meticulously crafted, the premium design language defines the OnePlus TV Y1S as well as Y1S Edge.

Price, Availability and Offers

Product Price OnePlus TV Y1S 32inch INR 16,499/- OnePlus TV Y1S 43inch INR 26,999/- OnePlus TV Y1S Edge 32inch INR 16,999/- OnePlus TV Y1S Edge 43inch INR 27,999/-

The OnePlus TV Y1S Edge 43inch and 32inch variants will be available on open sale starting Monday, 21 February 2022 across OnePlus Experience Stores, and offline outlets such as Reliance Digital, MyJio, Croma, Sangeetha Mobiles, Poorvika, Pai International, Happi Mobiles, SS Mobiles, Poojara Telecom, BigC Mobiles, LOT Mobiles as well as other retail partners across India.

The OnePlus TV Y1S 32inch will be available on the above-mentioned open sale date across OnePlus.in, Amazon.in and Flipkart.in. The OnePlus TV Y1S 43inch will also be available across these online channels soon.

Both new OnePlus TV variants will be available across both OnePlus.in as well as OnePlus Experience Stores.

Users can avail the following launch offers on the new OnePlus TVs:

● Axis bank customers can avail instant bank discounts of INR 2000 and 2500 upon purchase of OnePlus TV Y1S Edge 32inch and 43inch variants with no cost EMI up to 9 months.

● Axis bank customers can also avail instant bank discounts of INR 2000 upon purchase of OnePlus TV Y1S 32inch with no cost EMI up to 9 months.

● The above-mentioned offer on OnePlus TV Y1S Edge is applicable across OnePlus Experience stores, OnePlus.in as well as offline partner stores, while the above-mentioned offer for OnePlus TV Y1S 32inch is available across OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com as well as OnePlus Experience Stores.

● Customers can avail the above offers starting on 21st February until 28th February 2022.

In addition, Red Cable Club users can avail benefit on the new OnePlus TVs wherein RCC members can get up to INR 500 off on OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge 32inch as well as up to INR 750 off on OnePlus TV Y1S Edge 43inch via RedCoins, when purchased on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App.