Ola Electric announces Colourcharged Holi Bonanza

Bengaluru: Ola Electric, India’s largest electric vehicle company, has made Holi even more colourful for customers with lucrative deals and attractive offers on the Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro scooters. Customers can avail offers of ₹2,000 on the existing Ola S1 variant, and up to ₹4,000 on Ola S1 Pro. These are over and above the maximum discount of ₹45,000 that one can avail in exchange for their pre-owned petrol two-wheelers. Additionally, customers can now take advantage of exclusive offers worth up to ₹6,999 at Ola experience centers.

Ola will also offer its community members 50% off on Ola Care+ subscriptions and extended warranties this weekend (March 11th and 12th) across all its experience centers. All offers will be valid between the 8th and 12th of March, 2023

Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer, Ola, said, “The spirit of Holi truly reflects in our colorful range of scooters. Our Holi offers will add more color and cheer to the festivities with a best in class mix of technology, performance and service; and exciting offers.”

Ola Care has two tiers of subscription plans - Ola Care and Ola Care+. The benefits in Ola Care plan includes free labor on service, theft assistance helpline and Roadside and puncture assistance. Ola Care+ in addition to Ola Care’s benefits include annual comprehensive diagnostic, free home service and pick-up/drop, free consumables and 24/7 doctor & ambulance service. Ola has also been on an expansion spree on the D2C front and is on track to open 500 Experience Centers across all major cities by March 2023.