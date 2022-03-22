Octafx Cryptocurrency Offer Hikes Up By 25 New Entries

Delhi - The international Forex broker OctaFX has recently added 25 new cryptocurrencies paired with the U.S. dollar, ready to be traded on its services from 14 March 2022.

A brief market recap

The whole cryptocurrency market is turbulent since there is no certainty on where bitcoin might go next. After recovering from its low of 34,750 U.S. dollars on 24 February, the world’s first cryptocurrency is in sideways motion with an occasional uptrend with some market participants’ slightly bullish sentiments. At this time of writing, bitcoin hovers slightly above 39,000 U.S. dollars.

Up until recently, OctaFX offered only five cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple), all paired exclusively with the U.S. dollar. From today, anyone can start trading any of the 30 cryptocurrency pairs.

Here is a list of just ten of the 25 new pairs that the global Forex broker has included:

Solana (SOL)

Cardano (ADA)

Binance Coin (BTB)

Matic (MATIC/POLYGON)

Cosmos (ATOM)

ZCash (ZEC)

Decentraland (MANA)

Polkadot (DOT)

Chainlink (LINK)

Avalanche (AVAX).

These new cryptocurrencies are among the highest in market capitalisation, making them a popular choice for any savvy trader who wants to avoid volatility and best utilise market opportunities.

All of these pairs come with a ratio of 1:25 maximum leverage. To check the complete list of all available cryptocurrencies, visit the OctaFX website.

OctaFX is a global broker providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers everything one needs to reach their investment goals, providing top-notch conditions utilised already by 7.5 million clients globally.

The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charity and humanitarian initiatives, including improvement of educational infrastructure, short-notice relief projects, supporting local communities and small to medium enterprises.

On a side note, OctaFX has also won more than 45 awards since its foundation, including the 2021 ‘Best Forex Broker Asia’ award from Global Banking & Finance Review and 2021 ‘Best ECN Broker’ award by World Finance.