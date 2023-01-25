Rabat, Morocco: OCP Group and India enter a strategic partnership to strengthen food security and confirm their common ambition for an innovative and sustainable agriculture. As the world leader in soil and plant nutrition solutions and the world's largest producer of phosphate, OCP Group is committed to supporting the major players in the fertilizer sector in India.

The objective of this partnership is to carry out joint Research & Development initiatives, to jointly promote innovative fertilization solutions, and to offer tailor-made fertilizers that meet the specific needs of Indian farmers, in close collaboration with the Indian agricultural ecosystem (public sector, agronomic institutes, agricultural federations, farmers, etc.)

Within this framework, OCP Group has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoU's) with India's largest public and private sector fertilizer producers, paving the way for OCP to supply India with up to 1.7 million metric tons (MT) of phosphate fertilizers for the agricultural season over the next twelve months.

These memoranda were signed between OCP Group executives and Indian fertilizer manufacturers, in the presence of His Excellency Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Health, Chemicals and Fertilizers in India, His Excellency Shri Rajesh Vaishnaw, Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Morocco and Mr. Mostafa Terrab, Chairman and CEO of OCP Group

.

The agreements will provide for up to 700,000 MT of Triple Super Phosphate (TSP), a phosphate-based fertilizer that has the highest phosphate content found in nitrogen-free granular fertilizers and can be tailored to meet the specific needs of plants and soils in India. Customized fertilizers are known to be better for soil health, thus reducing waste. The MOUs also call for the delivery of 1,000,000 tons of diammonium phosphate (DAP) to Indian farmers.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr Soufiyane El Kassi, Chairman and CEO of OCP Nutricrops, the group’s subsidiary dedicated to soil health and plant fertilization solutions said: “We are pleased with India's interest in our customized solution (TSP) that significantly contributes to increasing yields, improving farmers' incomes and accelerating the implementation of sustainable agricultural practices”.

