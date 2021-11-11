Oasis Fertility expands its footprint in Andhra Pradesh

Oasis Fertility, trusted healthcare experts in the field of Reproductive Medicine and Advanced Infertility Treatments, today, in line with their growth strategy, announced their expansion in the State of Andhra Pradesh with the launch of its new state-of-the-art full-fledged IVF centre in Guntur. This is the third clinic in the region after Vijayawada and Vishakhapatnam.

The centre which is well-equipped to offer all kinds of efficient and evidence-based fertility treatments - all under one roof, was inaugurated by Dr. Durga G Rao – Co-Founder and Medical Director, Oasis Fertility and Dr. Krishna Chaitanya – Scientific Head and Clinical Embryologist, Oasis Fertility along with Dr Sujatha Vellanki and Dr Ramya Vicharapu - Clinical Heads at Vijaywada and Guntur respectively. Smt. Dr. N Prabhavathi, MD, DGO -Medical Superintendent of Guntur GGH & Smt. G. Raja Kumari, IAS -Joint Collector of Guntur graced the occasion as the Chief Guest of Honour.

According to a recent study by the National Family Health Survey, while the current fertility rate in India (2021) is 2.179 births per woman, Andhra Pradesh has a Total Fertility Rate (TFR) of 1.7. Also, the city of Guntur currently has a dubious distinction of having a low TFR of 1.5. Experts state that women’s health deterioration coupled with male fertility has been attributed to this major cause in Guntur. To add to this lifestyle factors like stress, obesity, and late marriages have been rising in Guntur city. Moreover, pesticide exposure in men seems to be engendering male fertility issues in men.

Sharing her views on the occasion of the launch of the new Guntur clinic, Dr Durga G Rao - Co-Founder and Medical Director, Oasis Fertility said, “We are delighted to enter Guntur - with our state-of-the-art centre and more importantly managed by an excellent clinical and embryology team. There is an urgent need for institutionalized setups and professionally run organizations like ours to give a consistent and world-class service delivery to couples seeking infertility treatment. We believe that low awareness amongst the public on how to deal with the fertility issue is one of the biggest factors for a low TFR in Guntur. It’s important to maintain a fertility rate of about 2.1 in society, so that we, as a nation, always have a consistent and constant young generation who are instrumental in the development of the nation and society. The collective strength of the 100+ Oasis clinical and embryology teams will work tirelessly to achieve the best possible outcomes for couples seeking fertility treatments. With our patient-centricity, transparency and focus on minimizing dropouts with a tech-led patient engagement system, we are well-positioned to offer consistent and world-class service delivery to couples seeking infertility treatment.”

Dr Krishna Chaitanya - Scientific Head and Clinical Embryologist, Oasis Fertility stated, “The success rates in ART (Assisted Reproductive Technology) have been dynamic and as an industry, we are still young as the first IVF was done way back in 1978. It's our constant endeavour to give the best to our patients with the evolving technology and we believe in keeping pace with the latest advancements in the field and channelising the same to benefit the hoping couple. We, at Oasis Fertility also operate an exclusive Male Fertility clinic under the banner of ‘Androlife’ which exclusively caters to male fertility issues”.

Till date, Oasis has successfully performed more than 15,000+ Cycles of IUI (Intra Uterine Insemination) and 10,000+ Cycles of IVF (In Vitro Fertilisation) 100 Micro TESEs (Microsurgical Testicular Sperm Extraction) in Male Infertility leading to 35,000+ happy families. The chain has seventeen centers across the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.

Driving value through technology and innovation, Oasis has the world’s first cloud-based IVF management system called ARTis™ (Assisted Reproductive Technology Information System). It is a unique, and futuristic web-based platform that helps in the simple and effective management of fertility treatments. The solution springs out of a thorough understanding of the IVF process and managing IVF centres with collaborative efforts of proven and highly experienced IT professionals and IVF specialists.

Oasis Fertility has received growth capital in 2016 from India Life Sciences Fund II, a leading healthcare and life sciences-focussed fund, and was the first institutional investment in an IVF chain in India.