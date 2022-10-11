NYSE Listed Amneal Pharmaceuticals Begins Commercial Operations in India

Mumbai: Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) (Amneal), launches its commercial operations in India. To helm its India Commercial operations, Amneal has appointed Mr. Shyamakant Giri as Managing Director and President, India Business and Emerging Markets. Mr. Giri has over two decades of experience leading business divisions and strategic operations of leading Indian and multinational organizations. In this new role, he will be responsible for Amneal's commercial expansion and growth in India, Africa, Gulf, CIS and South Asian markets.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a strong manufacturing and R&D footprint in India since 2008 with a focus on exports of key molecules and products thought its state-of-the-art world-class facilities across Ahmedabad, Dahej, Hyderabad and Vizag. With the commencement of Amneal’s India commercial operations, the company aims to serve the unmet medical needs, and extend its industry-leading reputation for high quality products at affordable prices.

Mr. Chirag and Chintu Patel, Co-Chief Executive Officers, Amneal said, “We are elated to be extending Amneal’s operations in India - a place close to our hearts. We look forward to working with the Indian stakeholders to make healthy possible through increased access to the latest innovations in essential medicines. Being a community-oriented firm, we have placed a specific emphasis on innovating products that address the market’s unmet needs. Onboarding an industry veteran like Giri, who shares our vision, will be a major impetus behind Amneal's growth in India.”

Mr. Shyamakant Giri, Managing Director and President, India Business and Emerging Markets, Amneal Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., said, “I am honored to be a part of the Amneal family. A purpose driven company with a legacy of more than two decades, Amneal has been a rising leader in the U.S. pharmaceutical industry, and now is bringing access to global quality medical solutions in India today. With Amneal’s 20+ year legacy of strong R&D, expansive portfolio and know how, I believe we can deliver substantial value in addressing the country’s medical requirements and offer solutions to numerous health concerns.”