Nykaa IPO Closes Today, Subscribed 9.7 Times On Final Day

Nykaa IPO: The first public offering price range is ₹1,085-1,125 per share. Nykaa has stated that the earnings from the IPO would be used to open additional retail locations, support capital expenditures, and settle debts.

The subscription period for Nykaa's initial public offering (IPO), an online marketplace for cosmetic items, ends on Monday (November 1). Nykaa is one of a slew of well-known companies and businesses that will have gone public in the first half of November.

During this time, several IPOs will be issued, including Paytm parent One97 Communications, Policybazaar parent PB Fintech, Sapphire Foods India, which owns KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants, and ornamental aesthetics provider SJS Enterprises.

Nykaa's initial public offering (IPO) began on October 28 and was oversubscribed 1.55 times on the first day. The inaugural share-sale of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd was subscribed 4.82 times on day 2 of the offer.

According to statistics from the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the IPO was subscribed 6.51 times on Friday. According to BSE statistics, it has been subscribed 9.7 times today.

The IPO consists of a 630 crore fresh issue of equity shares and a 41,972,660 equity share offer for sale (OFS) by the promoter and existing shareholders.

Sanjay Nayar Family Trust, TPG Growth IV SF Pte Ltd, Lighthouse India Fund III, Limited, Lighthouse India III Employee Trust, Yogesh Agencies & Investments, J M Financial and Investment Consultancy Services, and some individual stockholders are selling shares in the OFS.

Nykaa is a digitally native consumer technology platform that provides customers with a content-led, lifestyle retail experience. It was founded in 2012 by former investment banker Falguni Nayar.