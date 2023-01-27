NumroVani Collaborates with NumeroYogi to Launch “AstroVacha”

NumroVani, a trusted and emerging brand led by Sidhharrth S Kumaar based on his proprietary research has collaborated with NumeroYogi led by Ms. Shivani Tyagi under the spiritual guidance of Sumeet Kr Tyagi, another trusted name in numerology who has impacted several films and inspired celebs among others, has joined hands together to launch “AstroVacha”. “AstroVacha” aspires to deliver a safe & reliable consultation experience to the world with state of art technology infrastructure empowered by trusted and expert astrologers and occult experts. This is a mission to truly democratize the online astrology consultation space.

Speaking on the collaboration, Sidhharrth S Kumaar, the founder of NumroVani, says, "We have been doing good in B2B2C space and have been able to catalyze the growth journey of thousands with NumroVani. With AstroVacha, we aim and aspire to revolutionize online astrology consultation by onboarding and partnering with trusted and credible astrologers and connecting them with the public at an affordable price. Since, Sumeet Kr Tyagi (Researcher & Spiritual Mentor) and I both have been connected to the fields of Astrology and numerology, we are better positioned to handpick the best experts and give a new edge in everyone’s life.”

Speaking on the collaboration, Shivani Tyagi, says, “With NumeroYogi, we have been impacting and inspiring people since decades in their life journey from celebrities to films and what not. Under the spiritual guidance of Sumeet Kr Tyagi, and our collaboration with NumroVani, we truly aspire to democratize the online astrology consultation space globally. We plan to disrupt the space with state of art focus on technology, NLP, Machine Learning and AI to deliver a safe, reliable, confidential and trusted experience to the world.”