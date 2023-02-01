NTPC Depicts Sustainable Transition of The Indian Power Sector

Bengaluru: As a part of the G20 summit, NTPC Ltd., the country’s largest integrated energy company, is showcasing its sustainable transition towards Green Energy by participating at the Nature Nurture Exhibition, being held at Bengaluru between 29th to 31st January 2023.

Shri Alok Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Power, visited the NTPC stall on 30th January and appreciated the innovative installations. Earlier, the NTPC stall was inaugurated on 29th January by Shri S.N. Sahai, Director General, Power Foundation and Shri Vivek Dewangan (IAS), CMD REC. Shri Harjit Singh, CGM (CC), NTPC welcomed the dignitaries at the NTPC stall.

The exhibition depicts NTPC's glorious journey in building the Indian power sector and its transition towards renewable energy sources. The interactive installation kept the visitors engaged and was appreciated by all.

A hologram projection showcased the transitional journey of NTPC through various renewable energy projects across India. A timeline on a wall, showcasing NTPC's rich history since its inception in 1975, is the prime attraction at the stall.

The 'Power Run Game' became a crowd puller for all those present at the exhibition. Children and adults alike were seen competing in the interactive game. Winners of this game were awarded with a bobblehead of the NTPC Safety Mascot ‘Kawach'.

To make the stall interactive, a catapult pledge wall has also been installed to encourage people to conserve energy in their daily lives.

Combining creativity with technology, the NTPC stall displayed the various sustainable initiatives undertaken by it, through panels, corporate films, gesture-flipbook, games, brochures, etc.