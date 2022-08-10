NSRCEL at IIM Bangalore Partners With Acumen to Scale Startups Enabling Green Growth

NSRCEL- the innovation and entrepreneurship hub of IIM Bangalore has partnered with Acumen. Acumen is a global non-profit organization that is changing the way the world tackles poverty by investing in sustainable businesses, leaders and ideas. Acumen Academy is the educational arm of Acumen, that provides practical tools and resources to the community of social innovators and builders. Together, they launched their first “Green Growth Accelerator” in July, a 4-month program with NSRCEL serving as the knowledge partner. This program provides entrepreneurs with the leadership and business skills needed to promote equitable economic growth in India through the application of dignified work, climate mitigation, and circular economy principles. While Acumen Academy is delivering core modules, NSRCEL will facilitate workshops, and mentoring engagements and support the delivery of the demo day.

“Innovations in Waste to Value Productions, Waste Management and other business models in the circular economy are difficult to scale. Problems in this segment need a large consortium of partners including government, corporates and R&D institutes. NSRCEL & Acumen partnering with each other is the first step in building such a consortium, which would benefit startups in this space. For NSRCEL’s Social Entrepreneurship Incubation Programs specifically, as we diversify into for-profit social businesses, it is a great opportunity to collaborate and learn from a leader like Acumen. We look forward to nurturing the ecosystem together.” – Anand Sri Ganesh COO, NSRCEL – IIM Bangalore.

“As we scale our work on the challenging intersection of poverty and climate change, Acumen is excited to leverage NSRCEL’s demonstrated expertise in building an enabling ecosystem for entrepreneurs in India.” Mahesh Yagnaraman, Country Director, Acumen India.