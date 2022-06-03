NRN at India Global Innovation Connect

Bengaluru: N R Narayana Murthy, Founder, Infosys Limited, and Founder & Chairman, Catamaran Ventures, India, on Friday, said, “This is the best time to be an entrepreneur in India. Today’s leaders have a lot of responsibility, to lead by example, accountability, fairness, honesty, speed, imagination, and quick decision making.” Delivering his keynote address at the India Global Innovation Connect, he further added that friction to access Indian ideas has reduced, and those other countries reaching a saturation point in innovation gives India the right opportunity to scale its ability to innovate, for itself and the world.

Over 100 speakers from India and countries like Singapore, Israel, Switzerland, the US, Japan, Korea and Germany are participating in the 2-day conference at the Hotel Conrad, Bengaluru. The panellists in 22 sessions will focus on technological partnerships, ideas on Greentech, Fintech, Deeptech, Edtech, Web 3.0, Super Apps, and Unicorn Growth stories and partnerships.

Hon’ble Chief Minister of Karnataka Shri. Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated India’s first global conference on Startups, India Global Innovation Connect, organized by Smadja & Smadja, a Switzerland-based strategic advisory firm, in a strategic partnership with Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), Catamaran Ventures, and Tata Digital