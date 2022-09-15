Now, You Can Lock Your Cheap Air Fares, Deets Inside

• Lock flight fare for 48 hours at nominal fee starting at INR 99/-

• Available on flights with minimum travel date of 7 days for domestic and 15 days for international flights from date of booking

• Fare can be locked without filling the name of the passenger

• Service available on SpiceJet’s website, mobile site and mobile app



SpiceJet, the country’s favourite airline, today announced the re-introduction of ‘SpiceLock’, a unique service that allows passengers to lock their desired fare for 48 hours without name, thus allowing passengers to plan their journey without worrying about fares getting expensive, availability of seats or finalizing co-passengers.



The fare locking service enables customers to reserve bookings so that the selected flight doesn’t sell out and the fare doesn’t go up while they finalize their travel plans. The service can be availed with or without a name, making it extra safe and convenient.



Passengers flying on both domestic and international flights operated by SpiceJet can now enjoy this service with assured seat and price protection. The service is applicable for flights where the travel date is at least 7 days from booking date on the domestic sectors and 15 days for international flights.



Customers can opt for SpiceLock by paying the nominal fee starting 99/- as per the below table.



Hold Type Domestic International

With Name INR 99/- INR 149/-

Without Name INR 199/- INR 249/-



Passengers can follow these steps to avail SpiceLock:

• Opt for “Hold my Fare” on search result page

• Select the preferred hold fare option - With Name / Without Name

• Pay applicable fees to hold the fare for 48 Hours

• Confirm booking and payments via “Manage my booking option” within 48 hours of locking the fare

Also Read: Colors Kannada Twist in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 Promo

