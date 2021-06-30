Novel Natural Supplement For The Treatment Of Osteoarthritis

Hyderabad, June 30: Lee Health Domain, a Hyderabad based company has developed a novel combination of natural bionutraceutical with potent phytonutrients to act mainly as a preventive treatment in Osteoarthritis.

The product is released and made available in the market under the Brand name SMOOTHWALK as a Tablets form.

SMOOTHWALK tablets contain collagen type II, natural eggshell membrane, Boswellia and curcumin with vitamin D3 which mainly acts on joint and connective tissue disorders to increase cartilage in joints and thereby reduces inflammation and stiffness.

Osteoarthritis (OA) is the second most common type of arthritis in both developed and developing countries. In India, Arthritis affects more than 180 million people this prevalence higher than many diabetes, AIDS and cancer.

OA disorder is more common in women than men in India, nearly, 45% of women over the age of 65 years have symptoms while 70% of those over 65 years show radiological evidence.

Generally, most of the affected patients go for medications, therapies and even surgeries as the last resort. The drugs that are being used in the treatment of OA are NSAID’s and Analgesics that only give temporary symptomatic relief.

We have observed that administration of SMOOTHWALK TABLETS in arthritis patients for 2 to 3 tablets a day is getting fast relief within 3 weeks from the pains. This improves lubrication, mobility and flexibility in joints. This may help to avoid surgeries by using for a minimum of 3 to 4 months.

This product can be used from above 18 years onwards Says company’s director Leela Rani. Further, she confirms that the product is made available online through Amazon for patients who are unable to visit the hospital due to Covid 19 pandemic.