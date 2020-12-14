Nokia Laptops Specifications, Price In India | Launch By Flipkart

Bengaluru: Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, has announced the launch of the Nokia PureBook X14 laptop marking the brand’s entry into the laptop segment. The Nokia PureBook X14 comes in a 1.1 kg ultralight and 16.8mm sleek form-factor. It features a 14" Full HD screen that is powered by Dolby Vision® for ultra-vivid picture quality. The sleek and powerful laptop is priced at Rs. 59,990 at the launch and will be available to pre-order on Flipkart from December 18, 2020, enabling users to experience an ultra-light life-on-the-go.

Addressing consumer’s work and entertainment needs, the Nokia PureBook X14 offers an immersive audio-visual experience with Dolby Vision® & Dolby Atmos® for headphones feature. The laptop is powered by an Intel i5 10th Gen quad-core processor with up to 4.2 GHz turbo frequency and comes with Windows 10 Home pre-installed. The latest-gen processor coupled with a 512GB NVMe SSD enables super-fast boot-up, processing as well as delivers great performance during simulations, data crunching and content creation. The HD IR webcam with Windows Hello face unlock, backlit keyboard with adjustable brightness, and the precision touchpad with multiple gesture options enable great functionality and ease of use while working from home.

Vipul Mehrotra, Vice President – Nokia Brand Partnerships, said “Launching the Nokia brand into this new product category is testament to our successful collaboration with Flipkart. We are excited to offer consumers in India a Nokia branded laptop which brings innovation to address a gap in the market, as well as the style, performance and reliability that the Nokia brand is known for.”

Dev Iyer, Vice President – Private Brands at Flipkart, said, “At Flipkart, it is our constant endeavor to have our fingers on the pulse of consumers' needs. As consumers continue to stay indoors and design their work from home lifestyles, their needs when it comes to high-end value electronics have taken center focus. With the Nokia PureBook X14 laptop, our effort is to provide our customers a product that not only caters to their multifunctionality needs but also ensures supreme visual and processing quality - catering to both their personal and professional needs. We are pleased to deepen our collaboration with Nokia in our shared goal of providing for the needs of Indian consumers.”

Farhana Haque, Group Director – Devices, Microsoft India, said, “Modern devices are empowering us in the way we work, learn and play in an era of remote everything. With the power of Windows 10 in modern devices, every user can expect an inclusive and secure experience with improved productivity features that help them be creative and do more. We are excited to collaborate with Flipkart for the launch of the Nokia PureBook X14 laptop and are committed to providing best-in-class secure productivity solutions for everyone.”

With online education and “work from home” becoming a norm, the demand for laptops has grown by over 2.3X, with Flipkart emerging as a key shopping destination for consumers. Analysis of millions of customer reviews and a study of the laptop market have revealed a high demand for attributes such as premium picture quality, multifunctionality, ultra-lightweight, and sleek design. Guided by these insights, Flipkart, along with Nokia, is looking to address the requirements of contemporary laptop users, who often juggle between work and home.