No More iPhone Battery Replacement For Free, You Must Pay A Price

No iPhone user ever gets tired of using it. The users' love for iPhone is undying. They will never hesitate just because the gadget is priced high. They will buy it regardless of it being expensive. All iPhone users know the quality of Apple. Most of them use their phone at least for two years without any complaints. The biggest drawback of iPhone concerns its battery, which gets finished so fast. And its life is not long enough either.

If you are using an older version of iPhone and waiting to replace the battery, then you should do it at the earliest. Try to do it before the end of February, for Apple has revealed that t is planning to increase the battery replacement cost by $20 (roughly Rs. 2,000). The new prices will take effect from March 1, 2023.

The Cupertino company will not cover iPhone batteries in its warranty. However, AppleCare+ members can get their iPhone batteries replaced at no additional cost only if the battery holds less than 80 percent of its original capacity, the company says