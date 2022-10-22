No Economy Exists If We Fail to Protect Our Environment

Hyderabad: There is no economy if there is no environment!! There is an urgent need to create awareness on climate crisis says experts, activists and speakers at FTCCI organized event on Climate Change Impacts on Indian Manufacturing: Policy Change agenda in Energy and Production in Hyderabad. The event, an curtain raiser to the COP27, the 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change scheduled to be held in Sharm al Sheikh, Egypt from 6 to 18 November, 2022

Anil Agarwal President FTCCI welcoming the gathering said “Climate change is one of the most important problems we face. It is also truly a global problem in the sense that no country alone can influence the outcome. It can only be solved if all countries mount a global response. Climate change is one of the most significant and difficult issues that the developed world has ever confronted. Climate change can impact all the major sectors in the economy that accounts for more than 80% of India’s GDP of which 14% of weightage is aligned into manufacturing sector. The overall economic losses due to climate change under business as usual (BAU) is estimated to be about 2% of India’s GDP in 2050. Now is the time when India need to act for preventing the country from loosing economic potential by 2050 due to lack of proper effort against climate change”

Bollampally Indrasen Reddy - Managing Director, Four Solar Energy Systems Pvt Ltd said “ There is an urgent need to shift from Fossil Fuels to Renewable Energy. Of all sectors, industries consume the most of energy. Renewable energy is the cheapest and cleanest energy . Its ROI is 3.5 to 4.5 years . It Reduces greenhouse gases that are vital for our living . We are already witnessing extreme heat in cold places, ice melts, flooding across the world due to climate crisis”

Dr. Narasimha Reddy Donthi, Centre for Earth Leadership and Sustainability (CELS) said “Sadly We are not on track to limit warming to 1.5 °C. Global temperatures are likely to rise above 2 degree C above pre industrial levels by 2100. Carbon in atmosphere emerged as the biggest threat. Energy, Agriculture & forestry and land use contributes to 91.6% of gas emissions by sector. We better need to adapt to climate change by enhancing investments in agriculture, water resources, Himalayan region, coastal regions, and health and disaster management. Industry can help control climate changes by using materials more efficiently, reusing, recycling, minimizing waste; currently under-used in policies and practice ”

K Babu Rao retired scientist from IICT said “There are no signs of Indian Industry moving towards climate compliance. Sadly the industry is opting for small coal-fired inefficient captive power plants even now. There is no economy without environment. Cost of environmental degradation in India according to World Bank is staggering Rs. 3.75 lakhs crores per year and 23% mortality among children. Top 1% emitters globally caused almost 25% emissions since 1990. World has to leave coal, gas and oil to sustainable lives. We need growth – a growth which emphasizes sustainable economic progress to foster low-carbon, socially inclusive development.”