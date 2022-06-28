NMDC Joins Hands With Hyderabad Runners Society

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Runners Society was founded in 2007 with the idea of helping people lead active lifestyles and making running a preferred form of fitness activity. Built on the three pillars of advocacy, training, and events, it promotes healthy living and community fitness through its unique training programs, partnering with diverse sections of the society, helping set up similar groups across the country, and its flagship event – the Hyderabad Marathon.

NMDC partners with Hyderabad Runners Society and becomes the title sponsor of the Hyderabad Marathon.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri. Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC, said, “NMDC is a patron of the idea that a healthy lifestyle is the foundation of growth and we have invested decades in bringing fitness to the fore. In line with our Prime Minister’s vision of Fit India, NMDC promotes marathons, gamified walkathons, sports tournaments, and yoga events to build physical and mental strength. As we gear up to become ambassadors of the Fit India Movement, we are proud to announce our partnership with Hyderabad Runners Society which has been organising the Hyderabad Marathon for more than a decade and are also reckoned for excellent route management and its environment conscious approach. We will be supporting them as the title sponsor for the Hyderabad Marathon from this year onwards, commencing the journey to make an impact on the city’s health. I am certain that it will be a flourishing collaboration.”

Also Read: Karomi Technology Raises USD $2M in Pre-Series A round Led by CSVP

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Prashant Morparia, Race Director–Hyderabad Marathon, said, “We are proud to partner with NMDC, a PSU based out of our very own Hyderabad to sponsor our signature event – Hyderabad Marathon. NMDC undertakes various social initiatives and provides support to sports and fitness. We strongly believe that running is a community building exercise that cuts through social barriers and inculcates lifelong skills in every single person. As Hyderabad Runners turns 16 this year, our 1000s of volunteers continue to strive and dedicate themselves to this effort. With this core belief and NMDC’s strong-willed contribution, we look forward to working closely together to take the Hyderabad Marathon to the next level and create a stronger and fitter community in Hyderabad.”