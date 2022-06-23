Nipun Kaushal is YES BANK Chief Marketing Officer CMO

YES BANK today announced the appointment of Mr Nipun Kaushal as the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) for the Bank. In this role, he will be responsible for the Marketing and Corporate Communication (MCC) and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) functions of the Bank. He will be involved in developing comprehensive marketing and communication strategies that will support the overall strategic objectives of the Bank. He will also be involved in accelerating the CSR initiatives to position YES BANK as a leading, socially responsible organization. His appointment will further strengthen the overall brand awareness and positioning of YES BANK in the domestic & international markets. He will be reporting into Mr Rajan Pental, Global Head – Retail Banking, YES BANK.

In his last assignment, Nipun was the CMO for PNB Metlife Insurance Co. Ltd (PMLI) and was responsible to develop and deliver business strategy and build a ‘Customer First’ culture. He is a seasoned marketing professional with over 22 years of rich experience in financial services and automobile industry.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr Prashant Kumar, MD & CEO, YES BANK said, “We are delighted to welcome Nipun to lead the Marketing function of the Bank. We are sure that with his expertise and domain knowledge, he will play an instrumental role in this transformational journey of the Bank. With Nipun’s appointment as the Chief Marketing Officer, the brand will rely on him to leverage his capability of storytelling and brand building to help the Bank usher in the next level of growth and increase customer delight.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Nipun Kaushal, Chief Marketing Officer, YES BANK said, “I am happy to be appointed as the CMO of YES BANK and look forward to contributing my humble bit in this transformational journey. The Bank has always been a pioneer in launching creative brand campaigns over the years and I hope to draw inspiration from my prior experience to accelerate the marketing efforts and contribute to this growing, purpose-led organization.”

Nipun has successfully delivered across brand management, digital marketing, distributor management sales, product management, E-commerce and digital strategy. He was involved in the launch of rebranding activity for PMLI and re-crafted the brand strategy and was instrumental in building brand resonance across 11,000 plus partner bank branches.

Prior to PMLI, Nipun has worked with Tata Asset Management, Star Union Dai-chi Life Insurance, ICICI Prudential Asset management and CitiFinancial Consumer Finance.