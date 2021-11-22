Nihar Info Global Preferential Offer Of Equity And Warrants Of Rs 5 Crores Approved By The Board

Nihar Info Global Limited which is one of the leading eCommerce companies in India today announced that the Preferential offer of Equity and Warrants of Rs. 5 crores is Approved by the Board today.

Nihar Info Global Limited is a 27-year-old BSE Listed Company. Nihar Info Global Ltd. is a Premium Seller in Marketplace eCommerce Portals. Nihar Info Global Limited has more than a decade of Domain Expertise. Nihar Info Global Ltd. provides a unique platform for Manufacturers to grow in the eCommerce space. The Company has partnered with more than 50+ leading brands having an assortment of more than 10,000 products to sell through e-commerce channels. The Company also provides various types of Market Analysis and Insights in the eCommerce space to various Brands.

The B2B Division of Nihar Info Global Limited has built strong credentials and focuses on the following.

1. Bulk Sales

2. Corporate Gifting (Including Gold & Silver Coins)

3. Signage & Displays

4. B2B eCommerce Sales through Amazon.

5. Imports & Exports

Nihar Info Global Ltd. is setting up 3 Fully owned Subsidiaries in 3 Different Verticals as mentioned below.

1. Life 108 Healthcare Pvt Ltd.

2. Nihar Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd.

3. Mining Company to be incorporated soon.

The Company started as an IT Company and later diversified into the eCommerce Sector and has been able to build strong credentials in both verticals. Now with the diversification into Healthcare, Mining, and Renewable Energy the company will become very strong as a Group.

Healthcare: Life 108 Healthcare Pvt Ltd is getting incorporated as the fully owned subsidiary of Nihar Info Global Limited with Specialized Experts on the Board to achieve the Milestones of the company and with its foray into the Healthcare Vertical, the company plans to implement a strong and unique model to build a strong footprint in the Healthcare segment. Below are the key focus areas.

1. Life108.Store - A Unique Healthcare eCommerce Portal

2. InShops / Franchisee Stores

3. Diagnostic Services

4. Private Label Healthcare Products

Mining: The Company plans to incorporate a fully owned subsidiary very soon with Specialized Experts on the Board to achieve the Milestones of the company. With its foray into the Mining of various Minerals, the Company plans to venture into the Mining of Barytes and Dolomites and also perform trading activities.

Renewable Energy: Nihar Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd is getting incorporated as the fully owned subsidiary of Nihar Info Global Limited with Specialized Experts on the Board to achieve the Milestones of the company. The Company plans to set up or acquire a Solar PV Power Plant and also perform trading of various components related to Solar PV. Renewable Energy in India: India ranks second in terms of population that accounts to 17% of the world’s overall population and India is globally ranked 3rd in consumption of energy and is the world's 3rd largest renewable energy producer with 38% of total installed energy capacity in 2020 from renewable sources. India is densely populated and has high solar insolation, an ideal combination for using solar power in India. Since the government policies are tending towards more green energy and less carbon emissions.

Financials: The Company has achieved about Rs. 5 crore turnover for the FY 2020-21 and it will show 100% growth year after year because of an increase in eCommerce Sales and operationalizing of new subsidiaries in Healthcare, Renewable Energy and Mining.