Nihar Info Global to Launch New Brands

Hyderabad: Nihar Info Global Limited which is one of the leading eCommerce companies in India today, announced that the decision to launch its own New Brands is Approved by the Board today and also noted the turnover for the quarter ended 31st December 2021. Nihar Info Global Limited is a 27 year old BSE Listed Company. Nihar Info Global Ltd. is a Premium Seller in Marketplace eCommerce Portals like Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal Substantial Growth in the Turnover of the Company in the quarter ended 31st December 2021: The performance of M/s. Nihar Info Global Limited(“The Company”) has improved in terms of turnover of the Company with an upward/rising trend i.e., from Rs. 199.63 lakhs to Rs.326.09 lakhs in the quarter ended 30th September 2021 compared to the quarter ended 31st December 2021. The Company plans to launch Three Private Labels for various Products. Private Label for Gold and Silver Bullion: The Company will be soon launching various Denominations of Gold and Silver Coins with its own Private Label. The Company would be selling these products in various eCommerce Marketplaces like Amazon.in and Flipkart.com under its own Brand. With the launch of Gold and Silver Coins, the Company will be able to clock Good Turnovers in the coming years. Private Label for Healthcare Products: The Subsidiary company Life 108 Healthcare Private Limited would also be soon launching its own range of Healthcare and Fitness products with its own Private Label. The Company will be selling these products in its own e-commerce portal www.Life108.store and also in various other eCommerce Portals. The Company plans to launch at least 50 SKUs initially. Private Label for Home, Kitchen and Lifestyle Products : The Company will be soon launching its own Private Label for Sale of various products related to Home, Kitchen, Lifestyle and Electronic Products. The Company would be selling these products in various eCommerce

Marketplaces like Amazon, Flipkart, Tatacliq under its own Brand name. The Company plans to launch at least 150 SKUs before March 2022.

Taking over of substantial stake in the proposed subsidiary companies i.e.,

(a) Nihar Renewable Energy Private Limited -

Nihar Renewable Energy Private Limited has been incorporated on the 17th day of December 2021 with Authorised Capital of Rs. 10,00,000, to undertake renewable energy vertical which is having a future in the next few decades. Nihar Info Global Limited is hereby proposing to take 99% of the equity of the Company and the remaining 1% of the equity will be held with Mr. BSN Suryanarayana and Mr. Divyesh Nihar Boda.

(b) Nihar Mining Private Limited:

Nihar Mining Private Limited has been incorporated on the 14th day of December, with Authorised Share Capital of Rs. 14,00,000 to carry out the Mineral Mining business. Nihar Info Global Limited is hereby proposing to take 99% of the equity of the Company and the remaining 1% of the equity will be held with Mr. BSN Suryanarayana and Mr. Divyesh Nihar Boda

(c) Life 108 Healthcare Private Limited:

Life 108 Healthcare Private Limited has been incorporated on the 22nd day of December 2021 bearing CIN: U51100TG2021PTC158155 with authorised share equity of Rs. 14,00,000 to take care of the Healthcare Vertical and the Healthcare eCommerce portal for the sale of various healthcare products.

Nihar Info Global Limited is hereby proposing to take 51% of the equity of the Company and the remaining 49% of the equity will be held with Mr. Divyesh Nihar Boda