Nexon EV makes a landmark entry into India Book of Records for the ‘Fastest’ K2K drive by an EV

Tata Motors, India’s leading automobile manufacturer and the pioneer of the EV evolution in India, today proudly announced that India’s most trusted and driven EV – the Nexon EV has successfully entered the India Book of Records by covering the ‘Fastest’ Kashmir to Kanyakumari drive by an EV.

The Nexon EV – India’s number one electric vehicle completed the drive of 4003kms in just 95 hours and 46 minutes (under 4 days), successfully proving its ability to undertake multi-city trips. Furthermore, this non-stop drive was also possible because of the enhanced uninterrupted Public Charging network present on the Indian Highways. Having spent a total of 28 hours resulting in only 21 stops for fast charging throughout the trip, the Nexon EV not only saved up on time in the completion of the total trip but also saved up a considerable amount on the cost when compared to an ICE vehicle.

During the drive, the Nexon EV, which was driven just like any other car across challenging terrains and extreme weather conditions, delivered an average real-world range of 300+kms with ease. This beautiful drive was also enjoyed by the company’s very own leadership team, who drove the Nexon EV along the landscapes of India. In addition to the ‘Fastest’ K2K drive by an EV record, the Nexon EV has created 23 additional records*.

Commenting on this remarkable achievement, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “The Nexon EV has further validated its capabilities by entering the Indian Book of Records, for the fastest K2K drive by an EV. This achievement is a testament of the enormous competency of the product and the availability of a healthy charging infrastructure across the country – further bolstered by Tata Power’s presence across the country. There was a fast charging station at regular intervals, between 75kms -100kms, which itself is a great feat for India’s EV ecosystem.

This drive has been special for us, as my colleagues and I ventured onto something like this for the very first time – driving 4003 kms through the length of the country, in the shortest recorded duration by an EV yet. The aim here was to showcase that our customers can confidently plan long journeys with the Nexon EVs enhanced range in addition to the ever-growing charging infrastructure. I am positive that this K2K drive will inspire more customers to adopt EVs and evolve to electric.”