The New Sports App Has Landed! WhatsInTheGame

Founders, Anil Kumar Mamidala, EJB Prameela, and International Badminton Player, Partner, B Sai Praneeth have launched their all-new sports media and tech startup 'WhatsInTheGame', a Web 3.0 & the Metaverse Sports application that gives you shortnews in 60 words or less, schedules, and result cards of all the Global sports with a vision to be the go-to destination for everything Sports.

The start-up launch has also seen some marquee guests with the likes of Mr. Jayesh Ranjan(IAS Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce, and IT Dept., Govt. of TS)

In this ever changing fast-paced world, where people have less to no time and are so busy, it's a nightmare to catch up with the happenings of sports they like as it involves following multiple apps or websites to stay connected with the different sports of their choice. Besides, being a country with over 75 sports, yet we come across the content of very limited sports.

After burning relentless days and nights towards changing this, we have developed an application that gives a new perspective and solution to each and every fan and athlete. In this initial version, WhatsInTheGame currently provides you with shortnews, schedules, and result cards of all the Olympic, Para, Non-Olympic Sports, and Winter Games with simple swiping options that not only enables you to save time, but also to stay connected with multiple sports you love at the same time through the same platform. Just to mention here, this is only the start, and the potential features and upgrades we are working on are endless, which we know will disrupt the Sports media and tech industry globally.

Founder, Anil Kumar Mamidala said, “This is the day we have been dreaming about and to see it come true, it feels surreal. and will do whatever it takes to make this super big and be accessible to people who love sports like we do. I’m extremely proud to say we are already working on metaverse and Web 3.0 technologies to give this application a whole new dimension for every sport lover.”

Sai Praneeth B, Partner, and International Badminton Player said, “As an athlete and sport lover myself, I’m Over the moon to be a part of the journey. We plan to add different features that help athletes of any age, gender, level of play, and sport that takes their game to the next level. We are super pumped and absolutely gearing up to take over the World of Sports in the near future.”