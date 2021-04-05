Hyderabad: Do you have an account with the State Bank of India (SBI)? Then we have good news for you! SBI has announced 'YONO Super Saving Days’. SBI is offering huge discounts to their account holders. This is the third time in the last three months that SBI has announced Super Saving offers under the YONO app.

However, SBI will keep the super saving offers open only for four days. The sale has already started and will be available until April 7, SBI said in a tweet.

From the 4th to the 7th of last month (March), the number of transactions increased significantly with the offers under the scheme of YONO Super Saving Days, it is learned. Now, SBI is tempting people again through this offer.

Offers cover a majority of categories including Travel, Hospitality, Health, Online Shopping, etc. SBI is also offering rewards to around 3.45 crore users during this shopping festival.

You can avail SBI YONO super offer in the following ways:

Amazon: If you want to buy anything on Amazon, transact through SBI YONO. Get additional cashback of up to 10%.

Apollo 24 /7: If you are buying medicines at Apollo, you can get a discount of up to 25%.

Home Furniture: There are attractive offers for SBI YONO customers to buy home furniture. An additional discount of 12pc is available in this offer on selected stores.

EaseMyTrip: If you have any travel plans, you can get a discount of up to Rs 850 by booking domestic flights through SBI YONO on the EaseMyTrip website.

OYO: If you want to book a hotel anywhere, there are offers from OYO. Up to 50% discount is available if you use your SBI card

The complete details of these offers can be found on the YONO SBI app or the SBI Bank website. After logging in, select Shop & Order and click on Super Saving Days to know the complete details.

These offers will be available till the 7th of this month (April).