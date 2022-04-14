The new BMW F 850 GS and the new BMW F 850 GS Adventure were launched in India today. The BS6 avatars of the popular adventure motorcycles will be available as Completely Built-up Units (CBU) and can be booked at BMW Motorrad dealerships.

Deliveries will commence in June 2022.

The ex-showroom prices are as follows – BMW F 850 GS Pro - INR 12, 50,000 BMW F 850 GS Adventure Pro - INR 13, 25,000

The new BMW F 850 GS will be available in ‘Pro' profile with the Style Rallye Package.

This profile offers power and torque, featuring even more distinctive touring characteristics coupled with ultimate off-road ability.

The new BMW F 850 GS Adventure is designed for long trips and demanding terrains. With enhanced standard equipment like the TFT display and BMW MotorradConnected, the USB charge port as well as ABS Pro and DTC, this dual-sport motorcycle is even better prepared for long tours around the globe. The new BMW F 850 GS Adventure will be available in India in the ‘Pro' profile with the Style Rallye or Style Triple Black Package.

All BMW Motorrad bikes come with a standard warranty for ‘three years, unlimited kilometers', with an option to extend the warranty to fourth and fifth year. It also has Road-Side Assistance, a 24x7 365 days package, further ensures prompt services in case of breakdown and towing situations.

The adventure bikes will be sold and serviced through the BMW Motorrad authorized dealer network, present across important centers in India including Delhi (Lutyens Motorrad), Mumbai (Navnit Motors), Pune (Bavaria Motors), Chennai (KUN Motorrad), Bengaluru (Tusker Motorrad), Ahmedabad (Gallops Autohaus), Kochi (EVM Autokraft), Hyderabad & Vijayawada (JSP Motorrad), Indore (Munich Motors), Lucknow (Speed Motors), Chandigarh (Krishna Automobiles), Jaipur (Pratap Motorrad), Raipur (Munich Motors), Cuttack & Kolkata (OSL Prestige) and Ranchi (Titanium Autos).

As before, the powerful, liquid-cooled 4-valve, 2-cylinder engine with 853 cc capacity, fuel injection and six-speed gearbox in both the models ensures vigorous propulsion. The BMW F 850 GS and the BMW F 850 GS Adventure generate 70 kW (95 hp) at 8,250 rpm and 92 Nm at 6,250 rpm.

The new GS models address individual rider requirements by offering ‘Rain' and ‘Road' riding modes, while the combination of BMW Motorrad ABS and the ASC automatic stability control ensures a high level of safety.

Both motorcycles are equipped with Connectivity, with a 6.5 inch full-colour TFT display. Phone and media functions can be used without having to install an app. The rider can easily make telephone calls and enjoy listening to music with Bluetooth connection.

In addition, the BMW Motorrad Connected app offers everyday-suitable and practice-oriented arrow navigation directly via the TFT display.

A comprehensive range of optional equipment and original BMW Motorcycle accessories are available for further individualisation of the new BMW F 850 GS and BMW F 850 GS Adventure...

