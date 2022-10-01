New Bike Alert: Jawa Yezdi 42 Bobber Features, Launch Price in India

Pune: The year was 2018! When Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles announced its comeback with three new Jawa models, it was the Perak that caused the maximum stir with its dark, mysterious demeanour and never seen before styling. Formally launched a year later, the Jawa Perak pioneered the ‘Factory Custom’ segment in the country. It immediately went on to become a street favourite, kickstarting its own cult by giving people an option to own a custom motorcycle based on the Jawa that came with the reassurance of a factory-built one.

Fast forward to today, and it’s time for another ‘Factory Custom’ to join the Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles’ stable. This time it is the Jawa 42 that gets the factory custom treatment as the all-new Jawa 42 Bobber. Aimed at taking the bobber and factory custom culture in India to the next level, the new motorcycle will be available in three glossy colours – Mystic Copper, Moonstone white and a dual tone Jasper Red. Not just a design & styling exercise, the all-new 42 Bobber also features ergonomic and tech enhancements to elevate the ‘Factory Custom’ experience.

The new motorcycle will be priced at INR 2,06,500, ex-showroom Delhi, onwards and will be available for test rides and deliveries across Jawa Yezdi dealerships starting early next week.

Taking the wraps off the new motorcycle, Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO – Classic Legends said, “The new 42 Bobber is an amalgamation of success stories for us. The Jawa 42 was our quirky take on a modern retro motorcycle that clicked so well amongst youngsters that it became one of our highest selling models. With the Perak, we created an all new ‘Factory Custom’ segment in the country and its popularity and fan following is not hidden from anyone. The new 42 Bobber combines the best of both worlds blending the performance & individuality of a bobber with the youthfulness & vibrancy of the 42. With this, we aim to cater to a wider set of riders seeking a custom motorcycle that is distinctive, stylish and upbeat.”

While the Perak was born to rule the dark, the new 42 Bobber is full of flair. The new motorcycle not just stays true to the bobber essentials – minimalist bodywork, chopped fenders, low single seat and fat tyres, but also tops it off with a dash of colour and flamboyance.