Never Search These Words On Google If You Want to Escape Cyber Fraudsters

Does Google need any introduction? Obviously a big No. Google has an answer for every question you ask. You can ask Google about anything under the Sun. However, all the information that is found on Google may not be true. A few details like addresses of banks, customer care numbers of brands are being uploaded by fraudsters to commit cybercrimes. Here are some preventive measures to escape yourself from falling prey to cyber fraudsters while searching on Google.

Here are things you must never search on Google

Under no circumstances, should one search for weapons, suicide, murder, child pornography as this may result in tracing your IP address and have somebody spy on you.

It is advisable to consult a doctor if you are sick rather than searching on Google for remedies.

Customer care numbers of any company should not be searched on Google because there are chances that you might fall into the trap of cybercriminals. Instead, search for the company’s website and find a contact number there.

Do not search the website URL on Google. Be careful when it comes to online banking websites. Be extra conscious while searching those sites.

Always download a mobile application from the Android Play Store, Apple Store or Microsoft Store.

Do not search social media website URL on Google. If you log into a fake website by mistake, all your personal information will fall into the hands of cybercriminals.

Apart from these, one has to make sure to search the exact URLs of details related to financing, stock market and government websites.