Nettlinx Ltd 3rd Quarter & Nine Months 2022 Financial Results

Hyderabad-based lnternet services provider Nettlinx Limited has announced its financial results for the third quarter and 9 months ended 31st December 2022.

Commenting on the results, Dr. Manohar Loka Reddy, Managing Director & Promoter, Nettlinx Limited, said, "The company is set to grow with the contracts for Leased Line bandwidth connectivity and P2P links that have been executed. We look forward to continuing our growth momentum in year 2023-24 with a robust revenue increase and sustainable margins backed by a healthy order book, and lucrative market opportunities available in providing dedicated internet leased line and P2P links in various segments like print and electronic media, Educational institutions, manufacturing units, healthcare & hospitality industry and several other SMEs that will assist the company to achieve full-year guidance of 100% growth in revenue with 700% EBITDA margin.