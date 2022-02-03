Netcore Cloud Wins Best Tech for Education at IAMAI’s 12th India Digital Award

Mumbai: Globally recognized Martech SaaS Company, Netcore Cloud has won IAMAI’s 12th India Digital Award in the category of ‘Best Tech for Education’ for its no-code product experience.

The India Digital Awards organized by IAMAI aims to recognize and celebrate outstanding organizations, teams, and practitioners who have surpassed landmarks and delivered successful business outcomes leveraging digital media and technology. Netcore Cloud’s AI-powered Marketing Automation Platform offers a no-code product experience that has helped modern digital education platforms create exceptional learning experiences for their users. The company's intelligent full-stack technology platform offers features like nudges & walkthroughs backed by predictive data analytics, which drives user adoption, engagement, and retention.

Speaking on the occasion Kalpit Jain, Group CEO, Netcore Cloud said, “We are honored to receive IAMAI’s Best Tech Award for Education. Students and educators are increasingly looking to digital mediums to provide personalized classroom-like experiences in a post-pandemic world. Our no-code product experience platform allows multiple layers of customization backed by data segmentation to ensure a seamless learning experience for users. Several EdTech companies like BYJU's have partnered with us to improve the learning experience and add value to the educational journey of their students. Winning this award gives us the satisfaction of knowing that our technology has created a positive impact on the education of millions of students nationally."

Netcore Cloud is a leading SaaS platform that helps B2C brands and marketers create AI-powered new-age digital experiences at every touchpoint of a customer’s journey. Today, 3 out of 4 enterprises and 8 out of 10 unicorns in India use at least one of Netcore Cloud’s products. The company serves 5000+ customers including BYJU’S, Zimave, Crocs, Airtel, Flipkart, Myntra, and ICICI Bank to name a few, with a workforce of 800+ globally.