Netcore Cloud Only Vendor to be Recognized in Customers' Choice

Mumbai: Globally recognized martech SaaS Company, Netcore Cloud, today announced that it has been named a 2021 Customers’ Choice in Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer” report for Multichannel Marketing Hubs. According to the report, Netcore Cloud is the only platform to have won the distinction this year. The company is also the only vendor among the 17 analyzed, which includes prominent players such as Adobe, Salesforce, SAP, Pega, to name a few, to have received an above average “Overall Rating” of 4.6/5 and an 88% “Willingness to Recommend”.

Last year, Netcore Cloud was featured as one of the top 3 Multichannel Marketing Hubs players to get Customers’ choice, while this year, it is the only one. A plethora of customer-sourced reviews shows that Netcore Cloud’s AI-powered holistic marketing platform enhanced by omni-channel personalization ensures nothing but the best customer experience. The unique method of engaging with brands, an onboarding process that has been developed to ensure quick results and measurable success for the best ROI has been highlighted as another key reason for the recognition.

“We are immensely proud to be recognized as a Gartner Peer Insights as Customers’ Most Loved Platform globally for 2021 for Multichannel Marketing Hubs,'' said Kalpit Jain, Group CEO, Netcore Cloud. “At Netcore Cloud, we attribute this success to our unique way of engaging with brands that has gained us the trust of our customers. This win has demonstrated our continued focus and passion to delight customers across all digital points, every single time. Our full-stack approach has been a key differentiator in terms of prioritizing our customer’s KPIs and driving them northwards, and this is something that has been well appreciated by our customers the world over. This recognition validates our continued focus on customer success regardless of the industry and we look forward to expanding into new geographies and empowering our growing customer-base with AI-driven marketing.”

A few of our customer reviews include:

“Netcore Cloud is a state-of-the-art tool for managing multiple tactics simultaneously from an executional point of view from a single platform.”

- Data & Analytics Lead in the Service Industry

“This is a perfect customer engagement platform which increases ROI within a short span of time.”

- Digital Marketing Lead in the Service Industry

“Although in the beginning, I was a little overwhelmed with the many features of Netcore Cloud, the consultants at Netcore quickly reached out to me to provide training support on the features.”

- Digital Marketing Lead in the Finance Industry

With customers engaging with multiple mediums of communication, multichannel marketing has become an indispensable tool to increase the reach of potential customers with a consistent brand message.

Gartner’s Peer Insights “Voice of the Customers” report analyzed real user reviews submitted over 18 months and only vendors with 20 or more eligible published reviews were included. This information is then used to determine a platform's scores in User Interest and Adoption. Once an Overall Rating is given, a vendor is named the Gartner Peer Insights Customer Choice.