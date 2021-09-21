Neem is Nature’s gift to Mankind

Neem is an omnipotent tree and a sacred gift of nature. It is an incredible plant that has been declared the ‘Tree of the 21st century’ by the United Nations. Old Indian literature like Vedas, Upanishads etc., refers to Neem as ‘Sarva Roga Nivarini’ which means it’s a medicine to cure all diseases. Neem has been extensively used in Ayurveda, Unani and Homeopathic medicines.

Neem has powerful pest controlling activities and medicinal properties. More importantly, pesticides made from the divine tree are much safer compared to synthetic pesticides due to its biodegradable, non-toxic properties for animals as well as humans. The leaves of this miraculous tree are known to have antibacterial, antifungal properties.

ITC Ltd., India’s premier multi-business conglomerate launched Nimyle – a 100% natural action floor cleaner that harnesses the goodness of Neem. Floors are the most susceptible and yet visible part of our homes; they get dirty, attract germs, accumulate spills and remain an important element within every home. Most floor cleaners are chlorine based and rely heavily on chemical to provide cleanliness and fight against germs. With a heritage of over 20 years, Nimyle is a chlorine-free product designed to effectively kill germs and clean your floors and conforms to the quality, performance and safety expectations from an eco-friendly product. The Nimyle range of products is designed with several naturally derived ingredients and completely excludes any chlorine based active systems in the formulation which remains safe for both children and kids. Nimyle not only holds the promise of the goodness of Neem but also stands as a testimony to the natural cleaning properties of the plant.

Dr. Nandakishore Dukkipati, MD, Livlife hospitals, advanced Laparoscopy and Gastroenterology with a special interest in Neem says, “Neem acts as an analgesic- Neem bark has been used from centuries in India as a pain killer, it also helps in curing fever. In Ayurvedic medicine system, Neem is used to treat malarial fevers, which is a common occurrence during monsoons. Recent experiments have shown that one of the Neem's components, genuine is as effective as Quinine against malaria. Neem twigs can also be used to cure common cold and cough, asthma and bronchitis as well as urinary tract infection. Neem also has antihistamine properties that help inhibit allergic reactions when applied externally or consumed as a decoction.

Skin care- Changes in the weather during monsoons are often known to cause breakouts and other skin problems. Neem has an almost magical effect on chronic skin conditions that often fail to respond with classical treatments. Acne, psoriasis, eczema, itching, rosacea, shingles, ringworm, athlete's foot, herpes, fungal infections, cold sores, dry skin, hemorrhoids, rash, skin ulcers, rheumatism, sprains, pain, warts, wrinkles are among the conditions that clear up consistently when an organic chemical-free, zero harm Neem product is used.

Hair care- When high quality, wild-crafted Neem extract and in some cases cold pressed Neem oil from the kernels of the olive shaped fruit is added to health and beauty preparations, it provides many benefits. Problem scalp conditions including dandruff and psoriasis, scaling and even hair loss respond to treatment with Neem shampoo, conditioners, creams, tinctures and capsules. Listless, damaged and overly oily hair appears to ‘come alive’ when treated regularly with this most amazing plant.

Gastro-intestinal issues- Neem has been proven successful in treating stomach ulcers. Its antihistamine and antibacterial compounds appear to reduce inflammation and destroy the bacteria now believed responsible for common stomach ailments. Unlike its chemical counterparts, Neem does not kill beneficial intestinal flora nor produces any negative side effects.

Home care- Neem, known for its anti-bacterial properties, has also been successfully proven under stringent laboratory conditions to destroy harmful fungi, parasites and viruses. Products such as Nimyle, which harness the power of Neem also claim to wash away the Covid-19 coronavirus from floors and surfaces. Some people also store dried neem leaves in wardrobes as it prevents insects and bacteria from ruining clothes.

Truly, Neem is the backyard pharmacy that we need to bring back in our lives. However, do consult your doctor before making any alterations to your diet or skin.”